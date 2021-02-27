Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,701. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.22 and its 200-day moving average is $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

