Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,457 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 393,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after purchasing an additional 664,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,734,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,805. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

