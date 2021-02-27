Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. 6,213,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,836. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

