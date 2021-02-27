Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $329.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

