Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,113 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Target stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,729. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

