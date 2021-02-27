Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 641 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.82 and a 200-day moving average of $392.50. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

