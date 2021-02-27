Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,051 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,180,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,249. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

