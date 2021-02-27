Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,085 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $169,078,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after buying an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. 8,591,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,652. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

