Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,981 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.03. 453,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,494. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

