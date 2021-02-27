Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,405 shares of company stock worth $123,215,382 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.53. 17,630,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,799. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

