Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $114.32 million and approximately $685,738.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.31 or 0.03148684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00367974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.11 or 0.01037402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.21 or 0.00447100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00396590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00255706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00023603 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 357,747,077 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

