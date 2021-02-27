Handshake Market Cap Tops $110.19 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and $602,266.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.65 or 0.03110016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00369666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.94 or 0.01034690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.13 or 0.00457612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00387835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00257482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 357,577,249 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

