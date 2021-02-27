Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $225.78 million and $27.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00700369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00026954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00033896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,940,958,832 coins and its circulating supply is 9,263,943,832 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

