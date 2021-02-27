Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $228.90 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $112.35 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $228.90 or 0.00481969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 113.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 510,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,821 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.