Harvest Finance Price Tops $196.32 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $96.36 million and $1.54 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $196.32 or 0.00431105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 510,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,821 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

