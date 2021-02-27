Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 424 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $675.50. 39,767,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,315,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $823.42 and its 200-day moving average is $570.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

