Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.59. 7,450,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.