Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 88,723 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,185,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.32.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $10.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.46. 15,140,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,882,301. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

