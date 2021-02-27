Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,870,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,119,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.