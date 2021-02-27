Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $314,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 120.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $16.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

