Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,248 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 2.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.16. 8,261,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.09 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

