Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.59. 7,450,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.