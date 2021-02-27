Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $675.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,767,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,315,635. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $823.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.13. The company has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.