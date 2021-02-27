Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $22.07 Million Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116,560 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group accounts for about 1.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.47% of 21Vianet Group worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 713,183 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 156,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 11,077,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.