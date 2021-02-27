Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $37.52 Million Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,482 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund accounts for 3.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.99% of United States Oil Fund worth $37,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

