Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $4.55 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. XPeng makes up 0.4% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,511,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,802,281. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

