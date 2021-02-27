Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,888 shares during the quarter. United States 12 Month Oil Fund comprises approximately 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 3.48% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 73.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USL traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $21.18. 98,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,370. United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

