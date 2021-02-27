Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. KE makes up approximately 0.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,499. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

