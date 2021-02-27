Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,518 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.85. 11,424,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,995,039. The company has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

