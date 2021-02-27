Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,105 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07.

