Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,501 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.76. 17,301,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,949,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.