Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.50. 20,085,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

