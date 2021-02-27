Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,094 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $538.85. 3,708,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,932. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $538.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

