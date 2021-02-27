Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 176,816 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176,816 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,484,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,099. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

