Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,545 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

AMD stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,815,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,611,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

