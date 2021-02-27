Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 570 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,400,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.76 and a 200-day moving average of $464.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

