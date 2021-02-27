Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 761 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NKE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.78. 6,545,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

