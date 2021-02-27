Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 994 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,800,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,915. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

