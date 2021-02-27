Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $16.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.58. 12,468,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.73. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

