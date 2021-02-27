Hathor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.41 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $124.50 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

