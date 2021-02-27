Haven Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $498,508.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $89.26 million and $498,508.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.42 or 0.00014091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,909,627 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

