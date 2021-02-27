Haven Protocol Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00014606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $96.62 million and $186,001.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.08 or 0.03129281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.33 or 0.00370555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.10 or 0.01038343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00465666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00391920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00257161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023772 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,901,920 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.