Head-To-Head Comparison: Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and 89bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 151.77 -$8.27 million ($8.10) -0.39 89bio N/A N/A -$57.42 million ($24.49) -1.00

Benitec Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A 89bio N/A -49.56% -46.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and 89bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 89bio 0 0 6 1 3.14

Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. 89bio has a consensus price target of $61.57, indicating a potential upside of 150.70%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than 89bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of 89bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats 89bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.