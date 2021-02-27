Head-To-Head Comparison: Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bio-Path and PLx Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 PLx Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bio-Path currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.32%. Given Bio-Path’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Path and PLx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -62.72% -57.14% PLx Pharma -4,906.25% N/A -90.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Path and PLx Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$8.60 million ($3.24) -2.00 PLx Pharma $570,000.00 119.35 -$20.50 million ($4.74) -1.57

Bio-Path has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLx Pharma. Bio-Path is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Path has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.03, meaning that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of PLx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bio-Path shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of PLx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Path beats PLx Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia, as well as to treat solid tumors. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Liposomal STAT3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment. Its product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. PLx Pharma Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

