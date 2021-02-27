Head-To-Head Comparison: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) vs. Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Colliers International Group and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus target price of $99.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Optibase.

Risk & Volatility

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Optibase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 1.32 $102.90 million $2.57 40.28 Optibase $16.14 million 3.36 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.27% 12.41% 2.16% Optibase 38.37% 7.77% 2.50%

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Optibase on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management, valuation, property marketing, and research services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and non-profit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, it offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services. Further, the company provides corporate solutions, such as business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, it offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

