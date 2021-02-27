Head-To-Head Comparison: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Curis and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Curis currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.71%. Given Replimune Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Curis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curis and Replimune Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.00 million 57.88 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -11.44 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -22.49

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -279.33% N/A -81.32% Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66%

Risk & Volatility

Curis has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's products in pipeline include CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and DarwinHealth, Inc. to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments to identify therapeutic opportunities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

