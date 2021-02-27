Head-To-Head Contrast: DaVita (NYSE:DVA) versus Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get DaVita alerts:

This table compares DaVita and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 7.32% 43.99% 5.27% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

91.7% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DaVita and Sotera Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.39 billion 0.98 $810.98 million $5.40 18.91 Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Sotera Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DaVita and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00

DaVita currently has a consensus target price of $116.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $32.28, suggesting a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than DaVita.

Summary

DaVita beats Sotera Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.