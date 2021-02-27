Head-To-Head Survey: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) vs. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for MercadoLibre and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 4 13 0 2.76 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus price target of $1,599.59, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.09%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.12% -0.22% -0.08% Digital Media Solutions N/A -102.15% 7.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $2.30 billion 35.58 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -975.07 Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career. It builds, hosts, and maintains a portfolio of owned and operated websites in various verticals, such as insurance, education, home services, consumer finance, and automotive; and digital performance marketing solutions for its advertising clients' brand-specific products or services. The company also offers software-as-a-service and managed services to clients in the insurance, consumer finance, and education verticals. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.