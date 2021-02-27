Head to Head Survey: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Solar Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Capital has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solar Capital and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57 SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Solar Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Solar Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital -3.90% 7.19% 3.22% SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Capital and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $154.71 million 5.29 $56.02 million $1.71 11.32 SuRo Capital $1.50 million 173.38 $23.95 million N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Summary

Solar Capital beats SuRo Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

