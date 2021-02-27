Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Health Catalyst updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 733,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $833,006.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

